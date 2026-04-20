City of Davenport to Host Autism Awareness Expo Focused on Support and Inclusion

The City of Davenport is inviting residents to come together for a day of connection, education, and community support at its upcoming Autism Awareness Expo. The free, family-friendly event is designed to bring awareness to autism while providing valuable resources for individuals and families.

The expo will take place on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837.

Attendees can expect a variety of local resources, guest speakers, and support groups, all aimed at strengthening understanding and offering practical tools for navigating life with autism. The event creates a welcoming environment where families can connect with organizations and professionals dedicated to advocacy and care.

City officials say the expo reflects Davenport’s ongoing commitment to promoting awareness, inclusion, and unity within the community. By bringing people together and sharing knowledge, the event hopes to foster a more supportive and connected city for all residents.

The Autism Awareness Expo is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.