Bartow Ford Hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt with 20,000 Eggs on March 28

Families are invited to celebrate the season at Bartow Ford’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The popular community event promises a morning packed with fun activities for kids and families.

The egg hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m., with more than 20,000 eggs hidden and ready to be discovered. In addition to the hunt, children will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos.

The event will also feature plenty of entertainment including inflatables, a pirate swing, a rock climbing wall, balloon art, and food vendors.

Families are encouraged to bring their baskets and enjoy a morning full of laughter, excitement, and Easter fun.

Information provided by Bartow Ford.