Voters Speak! Johnson Over West

Lekia Johnson

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Voters made their choice resoundingly tonight casting 403 more votes for the winner, Lekia Johnson – the City’s newest Commissioner.

Johnson, political newcomer, and Horace West, veteran City Commissioner, faced off today for vacant Seat 2 of the City Commission.

Johnson received 1,178 votes compared to 775 for West.

A runoff was necessary after no one candidate received 51 percent of the vote April 7. Johnson and West were two of five vying for the seat during the regular municipal election last month.

Contacted via text after the results were announced, West remained positive. “Congratulations to her,” he said. “I respect the people’s decision.”

Johnson did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

She will be sworn in Thursday at the Commission meeting.