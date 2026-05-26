Northeast Polk Convenience Center Set to Open in June, Offering New Option to Combat Illegal Dumping

By James Coulter

A new disposal facility aimed at reducing illegal dumping in northeast Polk County is expected to open in early June, giving residents a more convenient way to dispose of household waste, furniture, tires, and other materials that often end up abandoned along roadways and vacant properties.

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved the Northeast Landfill Customer Convenience Center (NELF-CCC) Pilot Project during its April 21 meeting. While the program was approved last month, county officials recently confirmed the facility is not expected to begin operations until June 2026.

The one-year pilot program will be located at the Polk County Northeast Landfill at 4001 Bannon Island Road in Haines City and is designed specifically to address ongoing illegal dumping concerns in the northeast portion of the county.

According to Polk County Solid Waste Division Director Brian Cogswell, the facility will accept many of the items commonly found at illegal dump sites, including household waste, furniture, bulk waste, yard debris, residential construction debris, tires, and scrap metal.

County officials hope providing a convenient disposal option closer to residents will reduce the amount of waste being illegally discarded throughout the area.

The facility will be available to Polk County residents only. Commercial businesses and automated dump trailers will not be permitted to use the site. Residents will be required to provide proof of residency and payments will be accepted only by credit or debit card.

Once operational, the facility is expected to operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Commissioners also approved disposal fees for the pilot program, which will be based on vehicle type:

• Car, SUV, or pickup truck: $10

• Vehicle with utility or enclosed trailer under 6 feet: $18

• Vehicle with utility or enclosed trailer between 6 and 16 feet: $27

• Tires: $5 per tire

During the commission meeting, Commissioner Michael Scott asked whether the fees would remain in place permanently. Cogswell explained that many of the costs are tied specifically to the pilot project and that a long-term operation would require additional infrastructure and permitting.

Unlike a traditional landfill, waste brought to the facility will not remain on site. Materials will be placed into roll-off containers and transported to the county’s landfill in Winter Haven. Staff will be present to process payments, verify acceptable materials, and help ensure prohibited waste is not brought to the facility.

County officials also plan to use the pilot program to gather real-time data about the types and volume of waste being disposed of in the northeast region. That information could help determine whether a permanent convenience center is warranted in the future.

Commissioner Martha Santiago voiced support for the project during the April meeting, noting that residents in northeast Polk County have long complained about illegal dumping in the area.

“We had a lot of illegal dumping, and we hope this will take care of the issue,” Santiago said. “We have heard complaints from residents in the northeast. I hope people will use it.”

The facility is expected to begin accepting customers in early June. Polk County officials have indicated additional updates will be released as the opening date approaches.