Community Invited to Free Hurricane Expo May 30

As hurricane season approaches, residents are encouraged to prepare before a storm is on the horizon by attending the free Hurricane Expo on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Hosted in partnership by Home Instead, Age Friendly Lakeland, City of Lakeland, RP Funding Center, and United Way of Central Florida, the family-friendly event will provide valuable information, resources, and hands-on guidance to help individuals and families get storm-ready.

The Hurricane Expo will feature nationally recognized weather experts, local emergency preparedness leaders, interactive exhibits, local vendors, and preparedness resources.

Event Schedule

10 to 11 a.m. – Dr. Jonathan Zawislak, NOAA Hurricane Hunters

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Denis Phillips, ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Dr. Tracy Fanara, Environmental Engineer

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Community Preparedness Panel featuring local experts, moderated by Trinity Laurino, Executive Director of LkldNow

1:30 to 2 p.m. – Kyle Hanson, Baynews 9 Meteorologist

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local organizations and vendors offering free advice, resources and preparedness information. Giveaways and raffles will also be available throughout the event, including hurricane preparedness kits, while supplies last, as well as a generator and portable power station.

“This expo is designed to help our community feel informed, prepared and confident before hurricane season begins,” said Adam Lebovitz, United Way’s Community Resilience Manager. “Preparedness can make a significant difference during and after a storm, and we want families to have access to trusted information and resources in one place.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Event Details

Hurricane Expo

Saturday, May 30, 2026

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RP Funding Center

701 W Lime St., Lakeland, FL 33815