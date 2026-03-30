Join the Great American CleanUp in Bartow on April 25

Put your civic pride on display and help keep Polk County looking its best by signing up for Keep Polk County Beautiful Inc.’s Great American CleanUp in Bartow on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hosted by the City of Bartow and Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc., this community-wide effort invites residents to roll up their sleeves and make a difference right here at home.

Everyone wants to live and play in a clean and green community — and it’s up to all of us to make it happen. Community and civic associations, school and youth groups, families, friends, hunting and fishing clubs, conservation organizations, business employees, sports teams and more are encouraged to organize their members and participate.

What Participants Receive

Volunteers will enjoy:

Lunch provided after the event at Mary Holland Park Service hours for students A Guy Harvey original t-shirt for everyone who pre-registers A ticket to Bok Tower Gardens

It’s a win for the community — and a win for volunteers, too.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 25 Time: 8 a.m. – Noon Location: 2060 E. Highway 60, Bartow

To register, request a packet by emailing [email protected] or pick one up at 2060 E. Highway 60. For questions, call 863-534-0181.

Grab your friends, coworkers, or teammates and be part of the effort to keep Polk County beautiful!

Info and graphic provided by City of Bartow