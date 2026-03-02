Saint Paddy’s Unparade + Friday Fest Returns to Bartow

Put on your green and head to Downtown Bartow for a fun, free community celebration as Saint Paddy’s Unparade kicks off March Friday Fest March 20.

The evening begins with the Saint Paddy’s Unparade — an informal, just-for-fun march where the community gathers and walks together from Nye Jordan Park to downtown to start the festivities. This is not a formally organized parade — there’s no registration and no fees — just friends, families, festive costumes and plenty of Irish spirit making their way downtown together.

Event Details:

📍 Unparade Meet-Up Location: Nye Jordan Park

🕔 Lineup Begins: 5:00 p.m.

🚶‍♂️ March to Downtown: Shortly after lineup

🎉 Friday Fest: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

📍 Downtown Location: 180 S. Central Ave., Bartow

🎉 Sponsored by: Spath Jewelers

Once participants arrive downtown, Friday Fest will be in full swing featuring craft vendors, shopping, dining and live music by the Daniel Burns Band. Visitors can enjoy the charm of Downtown Bartow while celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with the community.

Whether you choose to walk, watch or jump in along the way, everyone is welcome. Grab something green and celebrate Saint Paddy’s Day the Bartow way.

Info and flyer courtesy of Main Street Bartow