Pal-entine’s Day Party Set for Feb. 12 at Eloise Resource Center

Polk County Parks and Recreation is inviting families and friends to celebrate the season of love with a free Pal-entine’s Day Party.

The family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Eloise Resource Center, located at 710 Snively Ave. in Eloise.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with music, dancing, crafts, themed activities and light refreshments, making it a fun night out for all ages. The event is designed to celebrate friendships and community in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Those interested in attending or looking for additional details can contact Polk County Parks and Recreation at (863) 298-4485.

Polk County Parks and Rec encourages the community to come out and enjoy an evening of fun, connection and Pal-entine’s Day spirit. 

Photo source Polk County Parks Rec
