Pedal Into Fun: Free Bicycle Rodeo Returns to Mulberry April 25

Polk County families are invited to “giddy up and get rollin’” as the popular Bicycle Rodeo returns this weekend, offering a fun and educational morning for young riders.

Hosted by Polk County Parks and Recreation, the free event will feature a variety of hands-on activities designed to help kids build confidence and improve their biking skills. Participants can take part in an obstacle course, receive bicycle inspections, get minor bike repairs, and test their abilities at interactive skills stations. Prizes will be awarded, and each child will receive a completion certificate.

The Bicycle Rodeo is geared toward children ages 6 to 12. All participants must bring their own bicycle and helmet, and they should already know how to ride or have training wheels installed. For safety, a parent or guardian is required to accompany each child.

The event will take place Saturday, April 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Loyce E. Harpe Park (500 W Carter Rd in Mulberry).

For more information, residents can contact Polk County Parks and Recreation at (863) 534-6911.