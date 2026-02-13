The smell of slow-smoked barbecue will once again fill the air as the 18th Annual Ribs on the Ridge returns to Lake Eva Park for a full weekend of food, fun and friendly competition.

The two-day, family-friendly festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 5 to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This official Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned event will feature 32 professional teams and 11 backyard BBQ teams from across the county competing for the coveted Grand Champion title. Adding even more excitement, Ribs on the Ridge will serve as the second leg of the third annual Florida Triple Crown of BBQ, raising the stakes for pitmasters looking to claim statewide bragging rights.

Beyond the competition, attendees can enjoy a full slate of live entertainment throughout the weekend. Performances will include the Micah Madore Trio, Dan Signor Trio, the Blake Free Band and the Outlaw Saints, providing the perfect soundtrack to a weekend of smoky flavors and community celebration.

With activities for all ages, Ribs on the Ridge continues to be a can’t-miss event for barbecue lovers and families alike.