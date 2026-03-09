Deadly Four-Vehicle Crash in Northern Polk County Leaves Three Dead Sunday Night

Three people were killed Sunday evening, March 8, 2026 in a four-vehicle crash north of Polk City.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 8:26 pm, to the crash scene in the 15000 block of Commonwealth Avenue (State Road 33), about six miles north of Polk City.

Upon arrival of first responders, two motorcyclists were found deceased. Two occupants of a red 2013 Dodge Charger were transported to the hospital; the driver of that vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. One other driver involved was not injured in the crash, and remained at the scene for the investigation.

According to the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide detectives, the motorcycles (a black 2022 Harley Davidson and a red & black 2017 Harley Davidson) were being operated by a male adult and a female adult (names aren’t being released at this time until next of kin notification can be made), both from Florida’s Sun Coast area. The motorcycles were traveling side-by-side in the southbound lanes of Commonwealth Avenue.

The other vehicles involved were traveling north on Commonwealth Avenue, in a line of traffic.

According to witnesses, the Dodge Charger began an attempt to pass three vehicles in front of it, by moving into the southbound lane. As the Dodge got next to the vehicle at the front of the line, the Dodge hit the two southbound motorcyclists head-on.

A white 2011 Jeep Compass that was one of the northbound vehicles being passed was hit by the male motorcyclist who had been ejected from his bike. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The deceased driver of the Dodge Charger was identified as 75-year old Richard Lee Logan of Clermont. His passenger was 75-year old Janice M. Logan. She reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Due to the scale of the crash scene and debris, Commonwealth Avenue was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours.

No charges are anticipated, and the investigation remains ongoing.