Nighttime Detours for I-4 and SR 33 Begins January 5

FDOT:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming nighttime detours scheduled for January 5 and 6 as part of construction activities along Interstate 4 (I-4) (SR 400) and State Road (S.R.) 33 in Polk County. These temporary traffic changes will take place overnight between 9:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and are necessary to support roadway improvements and ensure the safety of drivers and work crews.

During these night-time operations, S.R. 33 northbound and several ramps at Exit 38 will be temporarily closed. Drivers should expect posted signage and follow the designated detour routes outlined below.

𝐒.𝐑. 𝟑𝟑 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 – 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟓–𝟔

Motorists traveling north on S.R. 33 will encounter a full closure near the I-4 interchange.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒.𝐑. 𝟑𝟑 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝:

•Traffic will be routed to University Boulevard to reconnect with S.R. 33 northbound.

•Truck traffic will be directed to I-4 eastbound to access S.R. 33 northbound.

•Additional detours will guide drivers to S.R. 33 southbound to reach I-4 westbound, if needed.

𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝟑𝟖 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 – 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟓–𝟔

Both the eastbound and westbound off-ramps at Exit 38 will be closed during nighttime work.

𝐈-𝟒 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐒.𝐑. 𝟑𝟑:

•Westbound Off-Ramp will be closed.

•Drivers should use Exit 33 to access S.R. 33.

𝐈-𝟒 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐒.𝐑. 𝟑𝟑:

•Eastbound Off-Ramp will be closed.

•Drivers should also use Exit 33 as the alternate route.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time, follow posted signage, and use caution when traveling through work zones. All closures are weather-dependent and may be adjusted if necessary.

FDOT appreciates the public’s patience as crews continue to work to improve safety and mobility along this important corridor.

Stay informed, sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/430185-2.