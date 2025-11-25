Pedestrian Fatally Struck On I-4 Early Tuesday Morning

A woman walking along Interstate 4 was struck and killed early Tuesday morning near the 27 milepost.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. when a Kia Forte driven by a 64-year-old Lakeland woman was heading eastbound on I-4. As the vehicle approached the area, a 24-year-old Tampa woman entered the roadway and moved into the path of the car.

Gaskins said the driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation remains active as troopers work to determine what led the pedestrian to be on the highway at that hour.