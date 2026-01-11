Fatal ATV Crash at Rancho Bonito in Lakeland Being Investigated

80.2 F
The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatality that occurred at the Rancho Bonito ATV park in Lakeland on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m.

The driver of the ATV, 32-year-old Travis Sneden of Fort McCoy, FL, was operating a 2018 green Kawasaki ATV approximately 1.3 miles south of the main entrance to Rancho Bonito, and attempting to travel down a steep cut with an approximate 24-30 inch vertical drop. As the front wheels of the ATV maneuvered straight down with the rear wheels on higher ground, the vehicle flipped over, landing upside down and trapping Sneden, causing a fatal head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.  

