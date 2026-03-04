Daily Lane Closures in Haines City Expected Beginning March 16

City of Haines City- Government:

Attention Residents and Commuters!

The City of Haines City Utilities Department will be continuing infrastructure enhancements beginning at 30th Street and progressing east along Pryor Road. Work is expected to begin on March 16th through approximately March 30th.

Daily rolling lane closures will be in effect on Pryor Road as the work advances toward E. Park Road. During this time, thru traffic will not be permitted.

Local residents along Pryor Road will maintain access and will be directed by on-site personnel to the safest available route to either 30th Street or Johnson Avenue.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling near the work zone and to follow all posted signage and the directions of traffic control personnel.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to improve infrastructure throughout our growing city.