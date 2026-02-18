Lakeland Man Dies After Jeep Overturns in Mulberry Crash

Tuesday’s fatal Mulberry crash:

A single-vehicle crash in Mulberry Tuesday evening, February 17, 2026, resulted in the death of a Lakeland man.

At around 6:19 pm, the Emergency Communications Center dispatched units from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue to the crash scene on North Church Avenue (State Road 37) and NE 5thStreet.

When first responders arrived, they found the only person involved, lying in the corner of the intersection with significant injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The victim was identified as 23-year old Jeremiah David MacDonald from Lakeland.

Mr. MacDonald had been driving a white 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on North Church Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Jeep struck a curb causing it to rotate, and then it flipped multiple times.

MacDonald was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the Jeep.

The roadway was closed for nearly three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.