Hunt for Sasquatch: 10K, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run in Mulberry

Join the adventure at The Hunt for Sasquatch race on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Bone Valley ATV Park, 10427 County Road 630 W., Mulberry. This family-friendly event features a 10K, 5K and 1-mile color run, making it fun for all ages.

Check-in and day-of registration open at 6 a.m. The 10K begins at 7:30 a.m., the 5K at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the 1-Mile Color Run. (*Race Start time is Approximate.)

Take advantage of early registration rates until Dec. 31. Entry fees increase by $5 after Dec. 31. The last day to register online is Friday, Feb. 6.

1-mile color run – $25

5K – $35

10K – $45

Sasquatch Revenge (10K + 5K) – $50

Sasquatch Trifecta (10K,5K and 1-Mile) – $70

Register today: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Mulberry/TheHuntforSasquatch