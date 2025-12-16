Alafia River Reserve: A Hidden Gem in Mulberry

Nestled at 4872 Indian Oak Dr., Mulberry, FL 33860, the Alafia River Reserve is a peaceful 334-acre natural haven in west-central Polk County. Jointly purchased by Polk County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, this protected area was established to preserve the vital wetlands and uplands along the upper corridor of the Alafia River.

Photo source Polk County Parks and Rec

The reserve provides critical habitat for wading birds and amphibians that depend on seasonally flooded areas free from predators to complete their life cycles. Visitors will find the landscape dominated by forested hardwood wetlands, featuring sweet gum, laurel oak, ironwood, hickory, sabal palms, and bay trees. Due to long periods of inundation, ground cover is limited, creating a unique and pristine wetland environment.

Open to the public for hiking and picnicking, the Alafia River Reserve offers a quiet retreat into nature and stands as one of Polk County’s important conservation sites—right in the heart of Mulberry.