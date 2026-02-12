One Person Killed In Mulberry Crash Involving Dump Truck

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, on Church Ave near Carter Road in Mulberry.

According to evidence and witness statements, a dump truck was hauling millings from the road construction taking place on Church Ave. The dump truck was conducting a U-turn from southbound Church Ave onto northbound Church Ave. After completing the turn into the outside lane, a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban approached from behind in the same lane. The dump truck attempted to swerve to the left, at which time the right side of the Suburban impacted the left rear of the truck.

Upon impact, the right side of the Suburban was torn off and the vehicle began rotating clockwise as it continued northwest. The Suburban spun into the median, flipped, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest approximately 80 feet from the point of impact. The dump truck came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Suburban was not wearing a seat belt and no airbags deployed in his vehicle.

Upon arrival of first responders, the driver was found conscious and alert with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. It was learned that nearby construction workers had helped free him after he became partially trapped under the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition declined rapidly and he succumbed to his injuries.

There were no indicators of impairment on the part of the dump truck driver but an odor of alcohol was detected on the Suburban driver at the scene prior to transport. The investigation remains ongoing.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.