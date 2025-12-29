Celebrate “Noon Year’s Eve” with Dog Man and Cat Kid in Mulberry

Families are invited to ring in the New Year a little early at a fun-filled Noon Year’s Eve Celebration happening next Wednesday at the Mulberry Civic Center.

The event will take place on December 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and will feature a festive lineup of games, activities, and a special ball drop at noon, making it perfect for kids and families who want to celebrate without staying up late.

Adding to the excitement, the celebration welcomes Dog Man and Cat Kid, bringing a playful and energetic theme to help kick off 2026 in a memorable way.

Mark your calendars and join the community for a joyful midday countdown filled with fun, laughter, and New Year cheer.