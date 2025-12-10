73.9 F
Mulberry Gears Up for a Festive Night at the Annual Christmas Parade December 13

Mulberry is getting into the holiday spirit as the city prepares for its annual Christmas Parade, set to roll through town on Saturday, December 13th at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme, “All Creatures Great and Small,” invites the community to celebrate the magic of the season with floats, costumes, and decorations inspired by animals of every kind—real or imaginary.

Residents are encouraged to round up their reindeer, gather their turtle doves, and even bring along a few elves as they enjoy one of Mulberry’s favorite holiday traditions. The parade promises a colorful display of creativity, lights, and music, offering a festive evening for families and spectators of all ages.

Mulberry’s Christmas Parade is a beloved event that brings neighbors together and sets the tone for a joyful holiday season. Don’t miss out on this heartwarming night of celebration and community pride.

Photo source City of Mulberry

