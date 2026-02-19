81.3 F
Polk County Residents Involved in I-4 Crash; Fuel Leak Causes Significant Traffic Delays in Hillsborough

A four-vehicle crash involving two Polk County residents caused significant traffic disruptions Wednesday evening along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

The crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on February 18, 2026, just west of mile marker 21 near the exit to Alexander Street.

According to reports, a Chevy Silverado driven by a 30-year-old Lakeland man was traveling eastbound in the outside lane. A Jeep Wrangler operated by a 34-year-old Plant City man was in the exit-only lane for Alexander Street. A Dodge Charger driven by a 26-year-old Tampa man was also traveling east in the outside lane. An Amazon tractor-trailer operated by a 44-year-old Kissimmee man was traveling eastbound in the outside lane.

Near the Alexander Street exit, the Silverado changed lanes and collided with the Jeep. The impact redirected the Silverado into the Dodge Charger, while the Jeep collided with the Amazon tractor-trailer.

Although none of the drivers reported injuries, the crash led to extended lane closures after the tractor-trailer suffered a significant fuel leak. Crews remained on scene for an extended period to contain the spill and clear the roadway, causing major delays for eastbound motorists Wednesday night.

