Tuesday, January 19, 2026
Driver Hospitalized After Distracted Driving Crash on SR-570 in Polk County

367
A Palm Harbor man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on State Road 570 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on January 19, 2026, at approximately 11:05 a.m. near milepost 5. Troopers say a Lexus SUV, driven by a 52-year-old man, was traveling eastbound when the driver removed his seatbelt to reach for an item on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The distraction caused the SUV to leave the roadway and strike the center median guardrail.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

