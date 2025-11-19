Lakeland Man Driving Commercial Vehicle Overturns on SR-618 After Near-Miss With Pickup Truck

A crash on SR-618 in Tampa caused major disruption early Wednesday afternoon after a commercial vehicle overturned near the Channelside exit ramp.

The incident happened on November 19, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m. A 48-year-old Lakeland man was driving a commercial vehicle eastbound when a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of him. To avoid a collision, he took evasive action and lost control.

The truck struck a concrete barrier and a light pole before overturning and coming to rest near the exit ramp. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver was not injured.

FHP is reviewing the lane-change maneuver that led to the incident. Traffic delays were reported as crews worked to clear the scene.