Plant City Teen Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on SR-39

Allison
A 19-year-old Plant City man was killed Friday night following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 39 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:05 p.m. on January 16, 2026, south of Moriczville Lane. Troopers say a Chevy Silverado driven by a 77-year-old Plant City woman was traveling northbound on SR-39, with a Ford F-350 driven by a 32-year-old Plant City man traveling behind her. At the same time, a Nissan Versa driven by the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound.

Investigators report that the Chevy Silverado attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway and entered the path of the southbound Nissan Versa. The Nissan struck the Silverado, causing the Silverado to rotate onto the west shoulder of the roadway. The Nissan then rotated into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by the Ford F-350.

The 19-year-old driver of the Nissan Versa suffered fatal injuries. The 77-year-old driver of the Chevy Silverado sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford F-350 was not injured.

