73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Lakeland Man Injured in Early Morning I-75 Tractor-Trailer Crash in Hillsborough County

73

A commercial motor vehicle crash temporarily disrupted traffic along Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. on January 15, 2026, near the 261 milepost on southbound I-75. Troopers say a tractor-trailer driven by a 32-year-old man from Lakeland was traveling southbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the median and overturned.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The crash resulted in a partial roadblock, impacting traffic in the area until approximately 6:00 a.m.

Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.