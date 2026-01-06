Lakeland Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in I-4 Crash in Hillsborough County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old Lakeland man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday, January 6, at approximately 12:55 p.m. in Hillsborough County.

Troopers say the crash happened on Interstate 4 (State Road 400) west of Branch Forbes Road. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on a Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle experienced a tire failure. The rider lost control, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

The operator suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.