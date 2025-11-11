Veterans Day 2025: Celebrating Service with History, Honor, and Local Specials

Each year on Nov. 11, communities across the country come together to honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This Veterans Day, many local restaurants and businesses are showing their gratitude by offering free meals and special discounts to veterans and active-duty service members.

Veterans Day has deep historical roots. It began as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I when the fighting stopped on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The holiday became official in 1938, and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation to rename it Veterans Day — a tribute not just to those who fought in World War I, but to all who have served our nation.

Today, Veterans Day is both a time of remembrance and a moment of appreciation. Along with ceremonies and social media acknowledgement, many businesses are offering veterans a well-deserved “thank you” through free meals and special offers. Most businesses ask for a form of military ID, such as a Veteran ID Card or DD214, and some deals are limited to dine-in guests. Be sure to check with your local restaurants and businesses to confirm participation before you go.

Chipotle

Members of the military community – both veterans and active-duty military personnel with a valid military ID – who order any entrée can get a second entrée free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

For Veterans Day, Starbucks will give veterans, service members, and military spouses a free tall 12-ounce brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating stores in the U.S. (Restrictions may apply.)

Bob Evans

Bob Evans restaurants will offer a free meal from a select Veterans Day menu Tuesday for both veterans and active-duty military.

Beef O’Brady’s

All veterans and active-duty military can get a free burger and fries on Veterans Day. (Not valid with any other offer, discount, or promotion)

Chili’s

The restaurant is giving all veterans and active military personnel a free entrée from a limited list when dining at any location on Veterans Day.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Veterans and current military members who visit participating locations on Veterans Day can get a free Freddy’s Combo meal card, which is redeemable through the end of the year.

Panera Bread

On Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military service members can get a free pastry or bakery item and a cup of coffee at a participating location. Proof of military service is required.

Wendy’s

On Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military service members can get a free Breakfast Combo at any participating restaurant. Proof of military service is required.

IHOP

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo, dine in only; proof of military service required.

Outback Steakhouse

Those who visit the restaurant with valid veterans and active-duty military IDs can get a free Aussie 3-Course Meal.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The eatery is offering all active and retired military a free doughnut when they show their military ID at participating restaurants.

LongHorn Steakhouse

This chain is giving veterans and active-duty military 10% off their meal and a free appetizer or dessert for their table Tuesday.

Olive Garden

OG is offering a free meal from a special menu on Tuesday that includes an entrée and comes with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad.

Scooter’s Coffee

Show a valid military ID on Veterans Day and get a free medium drink.

Arby’s

Today, all veterans and active-duty military service members can get a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich at participating locations. Offer good in store; proof of service required.

Sonic

In honor of Veterans Day, Sonic has a Buy One, Get One Free deal when you buy a Sonic Cheeseburger, SuperSonic Double Cheeseburger or Footlong Quarter Pound Coney; offer good for all Sonic app users.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans and active-duty military dining in on 11/11 at participating locations get a free Sunrise Pancake Special. Proof of military service required.

Sonny’s BBQ

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Pork Big Deal, with a valid ID.

Golden Corral

All veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists and guardsman included, may receive a free buffet meal with beverage from 4 p.m. to close on Veterans Day.

Walgreens

The retailer is offering veterans and active-duty military 20% off regularly priced products on Nov. 11. A valid military ID or proof of service and a myWalgreens account are required.