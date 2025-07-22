Scam Alert: Caller Impersonates Lakeland Police Sergeant, Demands Meeting Over Fake Warrant

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (July 22, 2025) – On Monday, July 21, 2025 the Lakeland Police began receiving multiple reports of a phone scam. Reportees had similar accounts of an unknown subject calling claiming to be a Sergeant with the Lakeland Police Department. The subject identified himself with the name of an actual Sergeant who does work for LPD says he is calling about a “legal matter.” The suspect gave a call back number and when called, the voicemail indicated it was the Lakeland Police Department’s Civil Division. In one case he provided a local business to meet at to clear up warrant paperwork.

The Lakeland Police Department does NOT have a “Civil Division.” We encourage everyone to stay vigilant against phone scams. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be with our agency and wish to verify their identity, please call our non-emergency number 863-834-6900 and ask for the officer by name. We are here 24/7.

Remember, we do not take any type of payment over the phone or in person, and we would never accept gift cards, wire or cash-app transfers, ATM deposits or prepaid debit cards. If you get a call where someone is claiming you have a ticket or are warrant for arrest and that you can simply cash-app or wire transfer funds, make a deposit at an ATM, or buy gift cards or prepaid debit cards and provide them with the redemption codes to clear it, hang up — it’s a SCAM!

Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated and will go to great lengths to fool you and take your hard-earned money. Another common scam is being contacted via phone, email or text from someone claiming to be their bank and asking to confirm their personal information and/or banking information. If you receive a request like this, DO NOT GIVE YOUR INFORMATION, but call your financial institution to confirm any request.

We appreciate those who called in to report this. If you wish to report a similar phone call, please contact our General Crimes Unit Sergeant Jeremy Williams at (863) 834-8923.