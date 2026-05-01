Early Morning Lakeland Crash Claims Life of 47-Year-Old Woman

A tragic crash in Polk County early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Lakeland woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on April 30, 2026, along Memorial Boulevard near the entrance to Interstate 4. Troopers say a 47-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Maxima westbound when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The vehicle veered off course and collided with a barrier wall. Authorities reported that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation as officials work to determine what led to the loss of control.