Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Gunned Down Outside Condo; Ex-Husband Now Behind Bars

Lake Worth Beach, Florida (July 19, 2025) – A Stuart-based eye doctor has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his ex-wife, a Spirit Airlines flight attendant who was gunned down outside her Lake Worth condo.

Richard Seith, a practicing optometrist with an office in Stuart, was taken into custody late Thursday night by a joint task force involving the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals.

The victim, 54-year-old Cynthia “Cindi” Sciarrone Seith, was found dead in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 16, outside her Lake Worth Beach condominium. She was still wearing her flight attendant uniform at the time of the shooting. Detectives believe she was ambushed while walking between her car and her home.

Seith’s arrest follows a multi-agency investigation that spanned two counties. On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at both his Jensen Beach residence and his Stuart medical office. Witnesses reported a heavy law enforcement presence, and a neighbor captured photos of crime scene investigators combing the area around Seith’s home.

At the same time, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dive teams were seen scouring a nearby waterway in Lake Worth Beach for possible evidence linked to the murder.

Although no suspects were publicly named early in the investigation, authorities confirmed that numerous detectives were working the case around the clock. The arrest of Dr. Seith marks a major development in a case that has shaken the South Florida community.

“This was a tragic and senseless crime,” said officials, who expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts between Martin and Palm Beach counties. “Our commitment to public safety and justice for the victim remains unwavering.”

Cynthia Seith’s father, Joseph Sciarrone, spoke to the media on what would have been his daughter’s 55th birthday, describing her as a “lovable, cheery” woman who “loved her job and her family.”

Seith is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).