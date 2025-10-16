Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Voluntarily Recalled In Select Areas

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 ­— Publix has initiated a voluntary recall on one lot of Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC 41415 03043, that may contain an undeclared egg allergen. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, except for stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa and Sarasota. Publix locations in Virgina and North Carolina are not impacted by this voluntary recall.

The Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream half gallon container with a sell by date of “June 19, 2026 A” may contain Publix Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice Cream with a mismatch French Vanilla container lid. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,421 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.