ECHO of Brandon Receives Life-Saving Support Through AED Initiative and Community Partnership; AED #91 Placed

The power of community, compassion, and preparedness came together in Brandon as ECHO received support through an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) initiative aimed at saving lives and raising awareness about heart health.

Christian Trias serves as Brandon Center Manager and has been with ECHO since May 2025. He shared his perspective on the organization’s mission and the impact of the recent AED demonstration and highlighted the organization’s commitment to helping individuals and families in crisis.

He explained that ECHO provides critical resources to neighbors in need, offering food, clothing, and guidance toward long-term stability. “ECHO is dedicated to supporting our neighbors who are experiencing hardship or crisis by providing essential resources such as food and clothing. In addition, our Advocacy Department works closely with individuals and families to help guide them toward stable housing and financial assistance. We also operate an Opportunity Employment Center, which supports those who are unemployed or transitioning between jobs as they work toward sustainable employment.”

Trias also spoke about the inspiration behind the initiative and the people driving it forward. “After hearing about Melanie’s past experiences, I was truly moved by her passion and dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Her involvement in the Culpepper Foundation is both inspiring and impactful, and I strongly believe in the importance of raising awareness around emergency response practices such as CPR and the use of defibrillators.”

The initiative was made possible in part through sponsorship from HCA Healthcare, with Laura Stauter, Communication and Community Engagement Director, emphasizing the importance of supporting organizations like ECHO.

“ECHO of Brandon does so much to help our neighbors in the community in need. Often times when someone is wondering where their next meal will come from, their healthcare is the last thing on their mind. And often times, these community members are at high risk for cardiac events. Paying it forward to an organization like ECHO is meaningful for us as a team to promote heart health and save lives in our community,” Stauter said.

Stauter, who has been with HCA Healthcare for five years, also shared her connection to Melanie Brown Culpepper and the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation. “Melanie and I were introduced by a mutual acquaintance a couple years ago and couldn’t be more grateful. It turns out we were even more acquainted when we found out that Culpepper’s sister also worked here at Brandon Hospital at the time. The world can be so big and so small at the same time and it’s all connected.”

Highlighting the broader impact of AED placements, Stauter noted, “AEDs do save lives. We see it every day in the hospital and out in the community with paramedics. Not only do these AEDs have a physical impact, but the awareness caused by this foundation is impactful by raising awareness to the community of heart health.”

She also praised the continued growth of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation and its ripple effect across the community. “The growth and impact of CCF can not only be measured by the number of AEDs placed over the last few years, but in the awareness raised in the community. That domino effect is one that will continue for a very long time.”

The demonstration, led by paramedic Eric Shimcus, was another key component of the initiative. “Eric does an incredible job with showing how the AEDs work and taking away fears. He in an incredible paramedic while on and off duty. This community service he does will no doubt save lives throughout the area and state,” Stauter said.

With partnerships like these and continued community engagement, organizations like ECHO and the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation are helping ensure that more individuals are equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to respond in life-threatening situations—ultimately creating a safer, more prepared community.

For more information about CCF, visit https://culpepperaed.com (https://culpepperaed.com/)