One Person Killed In Fiery Crash That Shuts Down Polk City Road – CR 557 Is Not Blocked As Initially Reported

Lake Alfred, Fla. (July 18, 2025) – A fatal crash early Friday morning shut down part of Polk City Road following a collision that resulted in a fire and one confirmed death.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. in response to a reported crash involving a small car and a dump truck. The initial information stated the location as County Road 557, but with additional information and on-scene observations, it has been clarified that the crash actually occurred on Polk City Road itself. However, CR 557 remains blocked at the intersection with Polk City Road to allow emergency crews to respond.

The impact of the crash sparked a fire, and one person was tragically pronounced deceased. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Deputies, firefighters, and emergency personnel responded swiftly to contain the scene and begin the investigation. The roadway will remain closed until authorities complete their work and clear the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.