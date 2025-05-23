Free Speech or Disruption? Is Kaitlin Bennett A Journalist? Who Is A Journalist? The Lakeland Farmers Market Incident Sparks Community Debate

By Carl Fish

Lakeland, FL – What began as an ordinary Saturday at the Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market took an unexpected turn when conservative journalist Kaitlin Bennett arrived to film a series of politically charged street interviews. Her appearance led to a confrontation with Julie Townsend, Executive Director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority (LDDA), and has since raised broader questions about the boundaries of free speech in public spaces and the evolving definition of journalism.

Bennett, known for her viral conservative videos and provocative interview style, was on site filming responses from marketgoers about hot-button political topics—ranging from illegal immigration to can Men can get pregnant to whether “white people harm America.”

During her filming, Julie Townsend approached Bennett and asked her to relocate, reportedly due to concerns about pedestrian traffic and market disruption. The incident escalated, and Bennett was eventually reportedly issued a trespass warning by Lakeland Police (in a press release yesterday officials with the city said “No individuals were trespassed from the Market.”, but that doesn’t clarify is she was warned).

In a now widely circulated video, Townsend is seen saying she would continue to disrupt Bennett’s interviews. That clip, and the decision to involve law enforcement, has drawn both support and criticism online. A petition calling for Townsend’s removal has since surfaced, alleging political discrimination against conservative voices ( petition here ) .

Was this journalism or just disruption?

This encounter has sparked renewed discussion over what qualifies as journalism. Bennett is not affiliated with any mainstream news outlet. She creates and distributes her content independently on platforms like YouTube and Patreon. Her critics often call her a provocateur rather than a journalist. Yet, her supporters argue that her willingness to challenge prevailing narratives is exactly what journalism requires today.

The question arises: Who gets to be a journalist in 2025?

Is Carl Fish and Kip Kirchberg (the DailyRidge) a journalistic organization? Some would say no, but the publication has decades of experience from local reporters who have worked for the Lakeland Ledger and Polk Sun publications. Are those outlets journalistic? The DailyRidge publication also had 1,160,000 readers to its website in 2024. It also has two additional publications LakeWalesDaily.com and WinterHavenDaily.com who have an average of 500,000 unique readers per year. Is Omar Gonzalez with Eye In The Sky News a journalist? He is a local gentleman who started off filming crashes, fires and police involved incidents.

Traditionally, journalists work within institutions—subject to editorial oversight, verification processes, and ethical guidelines. As you will see those supposedly guidelines have still majorly let down citizens.

But independent creators now command millions of followers, and many tackle topics mainstream outlets avoid or delay reporting.

There is a growing skepticism of Legacy (mainstream ) Media. The clash in Lakeland also echoes a broader national shift in media trust. Over the last several years, many Americans have grown wary of mainstream outlets due to several high-profile episodes:

The Hunter Biden Laptop Story Initially reported in 2020 by the New York Post, it was quickly flagged as potential Russian disinformation and suppressed on major social platforms. Later, major outlets confirmed the laptop was authentic, raising concerns that critical information was delayed during a pivotal election. President Biden’s cognitive health has recently become a major topic of concern as to the reporting nature while he was in office. Recent books and investigative reports have revealed efforts by White House staff and media allies to downplay concerns about President Biden’s memory lapses and physical health during the 2024 campaign. These revelations have fueled claims of media complicity in shaping public perception. The recent revelation of a hidden cancer diagnosis is also a major concern . Did anyone in the media know? Why wasn’t more questions being asked by the mainstream media regarding his health? In May 2025, it was disclosed that President Biden had been diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer. Critics argue this information was known to insiders long before it was made public, again raising the issue of the media’s silence on uncomfortable truths. The Steele Dossier and Russian Collusion Allegations Years earlier, the now-discredited Steele dossier and allegations of Russian collusion dominated headlines and drove a multi-million dollar independent counsel investigation. Ultimately, no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia was found, but the media’s heavy reliance on unverified claims contributed to a prolonged narrative that proved largely unsubstantiated. This left many Americans feeling misled by institutions they once trusted.

These controversies have contributed to a rising wave of skepticism about the role of traditional journalism and whether alternative outlets, like Bennett’s, are filling in the gaps—or muddying the waters further.

Several mainstream journalists and news outlets were awarded prestigious honors for their coverage of the Trump-Russia investigation—reporting that many later criticized as misleading or exaggerated in light of the Mueller Report’s findings. Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, for example, shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for her work on Donald Trump and alleged Russian interference. Similarly, The Washington Post’s team, including Greg Miller, Ellen Nakashima, and Adam Entous, was also awarded a Pulitzer for national reporting. These journalists were praised in elite media circles, even though the core narrative of Trump-Russia “collusion” ultimately collapsed under legal scrutiny, with the Mueller investigation finding no prosecutable conspiracy.

Other figures like CNN’s Carl Bernstein and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow received glowing coverage and industry accolades for pushing the story night after night. Maddow, in particular, built much of her prime-time platform around the theory of collusion, only to pivot once the evidence failed to support her earlier framing. CNN even had to retract a major story in 2017, resulting in the resignation of three reporters. Despite the lack of concrete evidence validating the collusion narrative, much of the media establishment doubled down rather than corrected course, revealing how awards and acclaim don’t always track with journalistic accountability.

This isn’t a one sided issue. Yes, there have been instances where conservative journalists or commentators received awards or recognition for coverage that was later called into question or proven inaccurate. While this happens less often in the formal journalism award circuit (which tends to lean liberal, you will be hard pressed to find a journalist since 2001 winning a major journalism award), some examples stand out in terms of public discourse and political impact:

Conservative journalists and media figures, like their liberal counterparts, haven’t always gotten it right—despite receiving recognition and praise within their own circles. Take Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch, for example. Though not traditional journalists, they’ve been applauded by conservative groups for their aggressive FOIA-based investigations. However, some of their most hyped claims, especially regarding voter fraud, have been widely challenged, showing how narratives can outpace facts when they fit a political agenda.

Sean Hannity of Fox News has long been a celebrated figure in conservative media, earning awards and accolades from outlets like Talkers Magazine and being a regular at CPAC. But his promotion of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory and “deep state” narratives related to Trump’s presidency have since been found to lack solid evidence. Similarly, Breitbart News has earned credibility in right-wing circles for hard-hitting investigations, but several of its major stories—like elements of the “Uranium One” coverage—were later found to lack essential context or substantiation. John Solomon, formerly of The Hill, gained a strong following for his reporting on Ukraine and the Bidens, but his work drew enough internal controversy that The Hill launched a formal review and ultimately distanced itself from some of his reporting. These examples show that media bias and faulty reporting aren’t confined to one side of the aisle—truth takes a back seat when narrative drives the story.

What does all this have to do with Public Space, Free Speech, and Local Impact?

The legal and ethical question now facing communities like Lakeland is how to balance the right to free expression with the need to preserve public order. Farmers markets are often considered open forums, but they are also regulated environments—especially when managed by city-linked organizations like the LDDA.

The First Amendment protects the right to speak, record, and report in public spaces. However, it also allows for reasonable restrictions on time, place, and manner—particularly to avoid obstructing traffic or business.

Did Bennett’s filming cross that line? Or was it suppressed due to political content? That’s a debate that continues to unfold.

Bigger Questions for a Smaller City

This event may have taken place in downtown Lakeland, but it touches on issues echoing across the country:

How do we define journalism in the social media age? Who decides what speech is disruptive and what is protected? Can local authorities remain politically neutral when managing public spaces?

For now, no legal action has been taken beyond the initial reportedly trespass warning. But the story has placed Lakeland in the national spotlight—and reminded residents that even local spaces can become arenas for bigger ideological battles.

