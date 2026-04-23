Annual Plant Sale Returns to Lakeland with Florida-Friendly Finds

Gardeners and plant lovers alike are invited to dig into one of the community’s favorite spring traditions—the Annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale—happening, April 25, 2026.

Hosted at the City of Lakeland Nursery, this in-person event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is completely free to attend. No tickets are required, making it an easy and accessible outing for anyone looking to spruce up their yard or home.

Attendees can browse a wide selection of plants, including Florida-friendly and native varieties well-suited for the local climate. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, the sale offers a chance to find the perfect additions for your landscape while supporting local horticulture efforts.

Not sure what to plant or where? Master Gardener Volunteers will be on-site to help. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the information booth for expert advice on plant selection, landscaping ideas, and maintaining a healthy, thriving garden.

With a focus on sustainable and regionally appropriate gardening, the event is a great opportunity to learn, shop, and connect with others in the community who share a love for plants.