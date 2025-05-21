Tensions Flare Over Free Speech at Lakeland Farmers Market

By Carl Fish

Lakeland, FL – May 2025 — A recent incident at the Downtown Lakeland Farmers Market has reignited local discussion over the limits of political expression in shared public-private spaces. A video published online documents a confrontation between a conservative media personality and city-affiliated personnel, leading to a police-issued trespass warning and public scrutiny over how free speech is handled at community events.

A conservative media personality Kaitlin Bennett was asked to leave by local law enforcement after complaints from vendors and market staff.

Bennett, known for her interviews on controversial political topics, visited the market with a film crew to conduct “man-on-the-street” style interviews. Shortly after arriving, she was approached by Julie Townsend, Executive Director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority (LDDA), who asked her to move to the sidewalk to avoid blocking foot traffic and disrupting vendors.

According to video footage posted online, Bennett initially complied with the request and relocated to a side area. However, tensions escalated as further complaints were filed by vendors and attendees, some of whom claimed the nature of the discussions—on topics including deportation and conservative politics—made customers uncomfortable.

Lakeland Police officers responded to the scene and, after reviewing complaints and speaking with both parties, informed Bennett that she was being formally trespassed from the event space. Officers explained that the LDDA, while operating the event under a city permit, holds the right to remove individuals they believe may be disruptive, even if the event takes place on public streets.

Bennett questioned the reasoning behind the order, asserting that her political views were the true cause of the decision. She also cited past incidents with the same market staff, including a previous encounter two months earlier when she was asked to leave but allowed to remain by police at the time.

Additional interactions recorded on video included a heated exchange between Bennett and a local vendor who allegedly made inappropriate remarks. Bennett later stated that she filed a report with the police regarding that behavior. The individual at the market held up a magazine with gun on it. In possibly an attempt to threaten Bennett. That employee worked for Jay’s Market Place (a vendor from St. Petersburg, Florida). Jay’s Market has addressed the situation and reportedly fired the employee:

“On behalf of Jay’s marketplace, we would like to make a statement stating the comments made at the Lakeland Farmers market were not from us, but from a disgruntled employee, we do not approve of this kind of behavior. The only thing I can say, I apologize from the bottom of my heart that this did not come from Jay marketplace, but from a disgruntled employee, please forgive us, and as I said that employee has been terminated.”

In response, law enforcement emphasized that Bennett was not charged with a crime but would face potential legal consequences if she returned during market hours without permission. Officers encouraged her to follow up with the LDDA to clarify boundaries and any future access.

The LDDA has not issued a formal statement as of this report. The Lakeland Farmers Market continues to operate every Saturday morning in the downtown area and remains a fixture of community life.

*The Daily Ridge is reaching out to the Lakeland Police Department to find out what specific laws may have been broken by either party in the above article. Additionally exactly how does the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority have the ability to trespass someone from a public street. This incident will most likely result in the lap of city commissioners. We will have additional details in a future article with the comments from the Lakeland Police Department.

Here is the video that has over 250k views already on YouTube and thousands more on facebook: