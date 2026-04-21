Lakeland Public Library to Host “Broadway & Jazz!” Performance April 23

Music lovers in Lakeland are in for a treat as the Lakeland Public Library prepares to host a lively evening of entertainment blending jazz and musical theater.

The special event, titled “Broadway & Jazz!”, will take place on Thursday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room, located at 100 Lake Morton Drive.

The performance will feature a talented trio of musicians—Victoria de Lissovoy, Rebecca Renfroe-Borneman, and Martin Rimoldi—who have performed across the country and bring a mix of local talent and professional experience to the stage. Attendees can expect a unique showcase that blends the energy of Broadway hits with the smooth sounds of jazz.

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy an evening filled with music and community connection.

For those looking for a fun and relaxing way to spend the evening, this performance offers the perfect opportunity to experience live music in an inviting, family-friendly setting.