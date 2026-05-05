Lakeland Approves New Fire Station #8 for Northwest District on International Firefighters Day

Lakeland city leaders marked a major milestone for public safety in northwest Lakeland on International Firefighters Day, officially approving the construction budget for the city’s newest fire station.

During the commission meeting, the Lakeland City Commission gave the green light to move forward with Rodda Construction, Inc. on Fire Station #8, a project aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The new three-bay fire rescue facility will be built at the corner of Sleepy Hill Road and Mall Hill Drive. Once completed, it will house an advanced life support (ALS) fire engine, a quick-response ALS medical rescue vehicle, and an incident supervisor unit. Officials say the added resources will significantly improve response times and strengthen overall public safety as the northwest district continues to expand.

City leaders emphasized that the project reflects a strong community effort. The approval follows continued support from residents in the Northwest District, along with backing from the City Commission. Additionally, a recent $1.9 million investment from state and federal partners played a key role in bringing the project to this stage.

With the construction budget now approved, the project moves into final permitting, bringing Lakeland one step closer to breaking ground on Fire Station #8.