City Of Lakeland Provides Statement Regarding Incident Between Conservative Journalist & Police Officers

“LAKELAND, FL (May 21, 2025) | On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Lakeland Police Officers responded to reports of one or more incidents at the Lakeland Downtown Farmer’s Market involving an individual conducting interviews and recording video of attendees. During the response, officers themselves were recorded, and a selectively edited version of the footage was later released publicly. Throughout the interaction, officers worked to de-escalate the situation and asked the individuals involved to remain on the sidewalk to avoid disrupting market vendors. No individuals were trespassed from the Market.

The Lakeland Downtown Farmer’s Market is operated by the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority (LDDA), an independent special district established under Chapter 2004-415, Laws of Florida. The LDDA is governed by a seven-member Board of Directors: six are elected by downtown property owners and registered voters within the designated district, and the seventh is a City Commissioner appointed by the Mayor. The LDDA’s Executive Director is appointed by the LDDA Board and is not a City of Lakeland employee. As such, the City does not exercise supervisory authority over the LDDA Executive Director.”

The press release was prompted by events that occurred last weekend at the local farmers market. A confrontation at the Lakeland Farmers Market on May 17 sparked debate over free speech and public space use. Conservative journalists Kaitlin Bennett conducted interviews that some vendors and attendees found disruptive. Market director Julie Townsend asked Bennett to relocate to the sidewalk, and police later issued a trespass warning. Tensions escalated when a vendor allegedly brandished a gun magazine at Bennett. The incident raised legal questions about the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority’s authority to restrict activity on public streets. No charges were filed.

