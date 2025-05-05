Prom Night Chaos: Gunfire Breaks Out at Packed Gathering in Davenport

Update to: EARLY MORNING SHOOTING IN DAVENPORT LEAVES TWO INJURED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING

At 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025, PCSO received 911 calls reporting a shooting that occurred outside on Famagusta Drive in Davenport. At least one caller reported a group of males who were fighting and then began shooting at each other. The first responding deputies observed several people running and/or driving away from the scene. There were over 100 people and several vehicles at the scene. A perimeter was quickly established. Deputies quickly learned that one victim was taken to a local hospital by friends, and detectives responded there to interview him. Another victim was located at the scene. Both had non-life-threatening injuries. Later that day a third victim was located and all three were interviewed.

During the investigation it was learned that several schools in the Orlando area held annual proms the evening of May 3rd, and subsequent prom after-parties ensued in Osceola County at various Air BNBs. The parties were shut down by law enforcement in that county, and the revelers relocated to a Wawa on Osceola Polk Line Road. The store personnel told the crowd they were contacting law enforcement, at which time the crowd moved to the condo parking lot on Famagusta Drive, playing loud music from their vehicles and blocking the roads. Many of the condos in this complex are short-term rentals.

According to the three injured victims, they were seated in a parked car at the scene and heard several males arguing, then heard gunfire. One victim, a 17-year-old female, received a graze wound to the forehead, and she was treated and released from the hospital. One victim, an 18-year-old male, received a graze wound to the shoulder and forehead. One victim had debris (not believed to be a bullet or bullet fragments) in his eye – he will be 18 in two weeks. The two male victims are still being treated at local hospitals. They are not believed to have been targeted by any shooters and were likely injured due to being in the crossfire.

This investigation is ongoing. We encourage anyone with information to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or anonymously reach out to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPSor vial their mobile app.