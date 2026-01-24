Canadian Man Killed In Davenport Florida Crash

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

A Canadian man was killed Friday night, January 23, 2026, in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Polk County.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 8:49 pm, to the crash scene on Ronald Reagan Parkway at Loma Del Sol in the Davenport area.

The two drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by Polk County Fire Rescue to a local hospital.

One of the drivers, a 71-year old man from Ontario, Canada, died from his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

The other driver, a 22-year old Clermont woman, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide unit, the Canadian man had been driving a 2025 Chrysler Pacifica east on Ronald Reagan Parkway, while the Clermont woman was travelling west in a 2019 BMW sedan.

It was determined that the Chrysler made a left turn to enter the subdivision on Loma Del Sol Drive. While doing so, it crossed in front of the oncoming BMW, and the two vehicles collided.

Ronald Reagan Parkway was shut down in this area for approximately three hours.

Detectives are still trying to notify the next of kin for the deceased victim.

No criminal charges are anticipated at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.