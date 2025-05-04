Early Morning Shooting in Davenport Leaves Two Injured, Investigation Ongoing

Davenport, FL – A chaotic scene unfolded in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 4, after gunfire erupted during a reported fight on Famagusta Drive in Davenport.

According to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:38 a.m. following multiple 911 calls. At least one caller reported a group of males fighting, which escalated into a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they witnessed several individuals either fleeing on foot or driving away. A perimeter was quickly set up as law enforcement worked to secure the area and identify those involved.

Two male victims have been confirmed with non-life-threatening injuries—one transported to a local hospital by a friend or relative, and another found at the scene. Detectives responded to the hospital to gather statements and continue their investigation.

Authorities believe the incident may have followed a loud gathering or party, and that the individuals involved are likely young men in their late teens or early 20s.

The investigation is still active, and detectives are working to locate and interview additional witnesses. No further victims have been identified at this time. More updates are expected as the case develops.