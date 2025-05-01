Lakeland Shooting Leaves One Dead, One in Custody in Apparent Grudge Killing

FL (May 1, 2025) – On May 1, 2025, at 4:52 a.m. the Lakeland Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. Upon arriving, officers located the suspect, Ricardo Zelidon (age 59 of Lakeland), behind his vehicle with his hands up. They also located Jessie Woullard (age 45 of Lakeland) inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds. Woullard was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Based on the initial witness statements and evidence collected thus far, detectives have learned Zelidon was at the Fast Stop for several minutes prior to Woullard’s arrival. When Woullard pulled into a parking space, Zelidon pulled behind his vehicle, blocking him from leaving. Woullard attempted to back out but was unable. Zelidon then got out of his vehicle carrying a firearm and wearing a ballistic vest. He approached Woullard’s vehicle and had a short argument with him before Zelidon opened Woullard’s driver’s side door and shot him two times.

After the shots were fired, Zelidon retreated to his vehicle and awaited police arrival. Investigators learned Zelidon paid Woullard to work at his residence a few weeks ago and believed Woullard stole a firearm during that time. Zelidon has been arrested for First Degree Murder.

The active investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Biko Duhaney at 863-834-5918 or [email protected].