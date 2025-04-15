Lake Wales Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide After Alleged DUI Crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Winter Haven back in January has been arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after test results showed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash occurred on State Road 60 at Logistics Parkway at 4:25 am, Saturday, January 25, 2025.

35-year old Orli Dagoberto Argueta Sanchez of Honduras was killed in the head-on crash when his 2004 Nissan Sentra was hit by a 2022 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, detectives from the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit arrested Sergio Nino Ramirez, 27, of Lake Wales, and charged him with DUI Causing Death (F2) and Vehicular Homicide (F2). Ramirez is a US citizen.

“An innocent man was killed in that horrendous crash nearly three months ago, but Sergio Ramirez’s life goes on. My detectives are the best at what they do, and they have built a very strong case that should result in Ramirez getting the justice he deserves.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The detectives had to obtain warrants to get Ramirez’s blood that was taken at the hospital following the crash. The blood was then delivered to the toxicology lab at the University of Florida and tested.

Lab results showed that Ramirez had a blood alcohol content of 0.12 g/100mL at the time that he was admitted at the hospital, after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08 g/100mL.

The detectives also examined the Crash Data Retrieval (CDR) from Ramirez’s car. It showed that there was no braking or other driver input just prior to the collision.

Following his arrest, Ramirez was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and booked-in. He currently has no bond, and will have First Appearance Wednesday.