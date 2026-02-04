Four Dead, Multiple Injured in Multi Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 East of Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Fla. — Four people were killed and several others injured following a devastating multi vehicle crash on Highway 60 east of Lake Wales on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. during a period of heavy traffic when vehicles were traveling both eastbound and westbound along the highway.

“For reasons unknown at this early stage of the investigation, one vehicle crossed over the median into the path of other vehicles,” Judd said during an on scene press conference. “When that occurred, there was a horrible crash.”

A total of eleven people were involved in the collision, which included five vehicles. Four of the eleven occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. All four fatalities were occupants of the same vehicle, Judd said.

Two additional individuals were airlifted to local trauma centers, while the remaining injured victims were transported by ground ambulance to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit responded to the scene and will remain throughout the evening as the investigation continues. Judd emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages and that the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Highway 60 east of Lake Wales was completely shut down for several hours as investigators processed the scene and cleared the roadway. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“Our hearts break for all of those involved,” Judd said. “We ask for prayers for the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic event.”

No additional details were released Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.