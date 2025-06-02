ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Public Notice text quote concept background

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after June 19,2025 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com

Units belonging to the following:

Ike Knighten/ Unit 1002

Lasaysha Taylor/ Unit 208

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. *Unless otherwise noted units contain household items.