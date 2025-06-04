Tip Leads Deputies to Horrific Animal Cruelty Scene in Lake Wales: One Horse Dead, Dozens Seized

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested a Lake Wales man for felony animal cruelty, and seized horses and goats from his property on Poe Road in Lake Wales.

The investigation began after PCSO received a tip regarding two horses in a field that appeared to be malnourished. The horses were found by deputies in the following conditions: one was extremely skinny, with its rib and hip bones visible; another was laying on the ground in its own feces, unable to lift its head, and barely breathing – this horse succumbed to its severe neglect and was deceased by the time detectives arrived.

Detectives also found numerous environmental hazards, and several adults and children living in various structures on the property. The homeowner, Joemanuel Nunez-Suarez, DOB 10/20/1984, claimed ownership of most of the livestock, including eight horses (including the deceased one), 11 goats, and two sheep. Three of the horses were neglected and in poor condition. He told detectives that he was taking care of the animals for a friend but that it was too expensive to feed them, and that he told the friend to come get the animals three months ago. All of the animals were seized by PCSO and will be rehabilitated.

Piles of solid waste, including rotting household trash, scrap metal, waste wood, 23 tires, hundreds of flies, and broken appliances, were scattered about. Detectives also located a trough filled with a mixture of antifreeze and gasoline, leaking into water that the animals were then drinking.

Two suspects (Jorge Almeida Rodriguez & Idanys Queveto) were charged with the environmental crimes; two suspects (Barbara Suarez & Hennycha Rosa Rosa) were charged with resisting arrest; Barbara owned one of the horses, and she was additionally charged with animal neglect.

Nunez-Suarez was placed under arrest and charged with felony animal cruelty (F3), animal cruelty (M1), and three counts confining animals without proper food, care, and sustenance (M1).

Thunder, a two-year-old stallion owned by Barbara Suarez, that was kept in a small stall in a dark barn and never turned out to pasture.

“We appreciate the tipster who alerted us to the deplorable conditions on this property. It’s a shame we were unable to save one of the abused horses, but we will make it our mission to rehabilitate all of the animals that were subjected to this filth and neglect, and ensure these suspects are never again allowed to own animals.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff