73.9 F
Winter Haven
Monday, June 9, 2025
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

151

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after June 19,2025 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com 

Units belonging to the following:

Ike Knighten/ Unit 1002

Lasaysha Taylor/ Unit 208

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. *Unless otherwise noted units contain household items. 

author avatar
Staff Reporter
See Full Bio
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.