Left Leaning Groups Hosting Town Hall Meeting in Polk County to Discuss How Potential Federal Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP Could Impact Floridians

Editor Note: Exact cuts or program specifics are currently not known at this time. For example several potential proposals would limit purchase items under SNAP ( Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ) such as sodas and candies, but it could also involve much more.

Press Release- Florida Policy Institute

DAVENPORT, Florida – On Wednesday, March 19 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Florida Policy Institute (FPI), Florida Impact, and Florida Voices for Health, in conjunction with the Safety Net Advocacy Coalition (SNAC), are hosting an in-person town hall meeting at the Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport. The purpose of the event is to discuss proposed federal cuts to food and health care assistance programs, what they would mean for everyday Floridians, and how community members can get involved to defend these critical programs.



WHAT: Town hall featuring a panel discussion on the proposed federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, followed by a Q&A session with community members.



WHO: The panel will be moderated by Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI. Panelists include-

Kim Johnson, President/CEO, Florida Impact

Scott Darius, Executive Director, Florida Voices for Health



WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.



WHERE: Community of Faith United Methodist Church, 9120 Teacher Ln, Davenport, FL 33897



HOW TO RSVP: Seating is limited — advance registration is required. Click here to register. Members of the media are welcome to attend. Email Sonia Lindell, FPI, at [email protected] to set up an interview with any of the panelists.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/BACKGROUND:



Proposals advancing in Congress would cut over $1 trillion in funding for Medicaid, SNAP, and other essential programs that Floridians rely on. The cuts would put health care access and food security at risk for Floridians across the state, including seniors, children, and working families.



In Polk County, 199,700 people receive Medicaid benefits and 154,700 participate in SNAP; in Osceola County, 108,000 people receive Medicaid benefits and 73,500 participate in SNAP, according to recent data.